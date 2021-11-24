From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure and Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

Gunmen have kidnapped the Eze Ndigbo of Ifon in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, Chief Donatus Okereke.

He was abducted at the Junction of a Quarry company in Elegbeka, a suburb of the town, same place where a first class traditional ruler, Olufon of lfon, Oba Isreal Adewusi, was murdered in November last year.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The victim was reportedly marched into the thick forest by the heavily armed men.

Secretary to the Regent of Ifon, Olaniyi Eni Olotu and spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odunlami both confirmed the abduction of the Igbo leader.

Meanwhile, property worth millions of naira were on Saturday at Ewune-Egume village in Dekina Local government area of Kogi state destroyed by some suspected armed Thugs that invaded the community.

A group of young boys heavily armed stormed the community in trucks and started shooting sporadically, causing chaos which led to the entire people in the village abandoning their property and fleeing for dear lives

It was gathered that on hearing gunshots, the beaded chief of the community, the Ochai Onu-Egume, Chief Olema Akpali was said to have collapsed and was hospitalized in one of the clinics in the area.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .