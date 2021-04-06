Unknown gunmen on Tuesday kidnapped a family of five in Ajowa-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area Ondo State.

The victims, sources said were returning to Abuja after Easter break when they were kidnapped.

The victims, it was gathered were kidnapped at gun point between Ajowa Akoko and Ayere in kogi State.

The development has thrown the town into serious apprehension and confusion.

Family sources said the kidnappers have contacted the family and are demanding for 10million as ranson.

A resident of Ajowa Akoko and the immediate past chairman of Ajowa Akoko community Council, Mr Ajayi Bakare attributed the incident to the deplorable condition of the road.

Bakare appealed towthe state government to rehabilitate the road so that free flow of vehicles will be made possible on the road.