Gunmen suspected to be bandits in the early hours of Friday swoop on students of Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe in the Talata-Mafara Local Government Zamfara State.

Over 300 girls were said to have been abducted by the gunmen.

A staff of the school, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the bandits arrive the school around 1am on Friday with spot utility vehicles and motorcycles and forcefully evacuated the students.

He narrated that some of the bandits were in uniforms and pretended to be security personnel, then later broke into the students hostels and abducted more than 300 students.

The source said: “When they came into the school, we thought they were security personnel but to our utmost fear and dismay, they started putting the girls into Hilux vehicles and motorcycles then drove out of the school.”

