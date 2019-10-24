Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A judge of the Federal High Court, Akure, Ondo State, Justice Abdul Dogo, was kidnapped on Tuesday evening by gunmen.

Justice Dogo, who resides in Akure, the Ondo State capital, was said to be returning from a trip to Abuja when he was abducted by the gunmen.

A source said Dogo was abducted at a location close to Ibilo in Edo State while returning to Akure.

Although details of the incident are sketchy as at press time, it was learnt that the abductors have established communication with his family.

A source hinted that the abductors demanded N50million ransom when they spoke with some members of the victim’s family.

However, it was not certain whether or not the family has agreed to pay the ransom, but the source said the family was already negotiating with the kidnappers.

It was gathered that armed police officers and local vigilantes have combed the location where the judge was kidnapped.

The state police public relations officer, Mr Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said though the incident happened outside his jurisdiction, men of the state police command and those of Edo State command are already working to secure his release.

He assured that Justice Dogo would soon be released going by the efforts put in place by the police in Edo and Ondo states.