By Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped a husband and his wife in Ewatto, in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Mr Paul Aluola was said to be a Primary School teacher in Iriwa Primary School, Ohordua in Esan South Local government area of the state.

The couple were kidnapped while travelling along Ewatto – Ubiaja road near Ena River Bridge.

It was gathered that the gunmen upon sighting their car, immediately opened fire forcing the teacher to stop.

It was also learnt that the couple was allegedly forced out of the car at gunpoint and taken into the forest near Okhuessan village.

Their car was later abandoned at the centre of the road with the four doors opened, a situation which made many of the people in the area to immediately identify the kidnapped victims.

The news of the kidnapped teacher and his wife thereafter grounded academic activities in the school where he works.

Mr and Mrs Paul Aluola are regular travellers on that route where they were kidnapped.

The road links Edo and Delta states through Agbor, Ekpon, Ewohimi and Ewatto.

However, Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen have contacted the victims family with a demand of N15 million as ransom before they could be released.

An attempt to get the view of the Police Public Relations Officer, SP, Chidi Nwabuzor on the matter was not successful as phone calls put across to his cell phone were left unanswered.