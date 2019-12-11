Billy Graham Abel Yola

Gunmen on Monday night kidnapped the Director of Litigation, Ministry of Justice in Adamawa State, Samuel Yaumande, a principal and three others at Sangare, near Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH) Yola.

According to a family source, the gunmen invaded the residence of the director around 9.15pm, with sophisticated weapons and abducted him, alongside his neighbor, who is a principal and three students.

When contacted, the police public relations officer in the state, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed the incident, saying the command has been informed that the gunmen abducted the director and two others. He added that the command had deployed men to apprehend the kidnappers