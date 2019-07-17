John Adams, Minna

Gunmen on Sunday morning kidnapped the wife of the acting Chairman and Director of Personnel Management of Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State Hajia Suaiba Sani Balarabe.

Directors of personnel management have been acting as local government chairmen since the dissolution of local government councils in the state by the governor in February.

The husband of the victim is also believed to be the younger brother of Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe, the newly appointed Chief of Staff to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

Also kidnapped by the gunmen was the wife of the Manager of Crystal Talc Nigeria Limited Kagara, a firm owned by late Brig. General Danstoho Mohammed.

According to sources close to the community, the gunmen were said to have invaded the residence of their victims at the Shagari low cost housing estate Kagara in the early hour of Sunday and started shooting sporadically into the air to instill fear into the residents of the estate.

Hajia Suiaba Balarabe’s husband was away when the incident happened. The victim went to hid in the toilet from where the kidnappers brought her out.

The other woman, whose name has not been known, was kidnapped in lieu of her little daughter, it was gathered.

Our sources also said that the kidnappers had made contact with the acting chairman, telling him that it was actually him they were after.

The kidnappers are demanding N100million ransom from the acting chairman before his wife can be released.