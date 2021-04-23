From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Suspected gunmen have kidnapped the Supervisor for Agriculture in Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Mr. Ebenezer Busuyi.

The abducted supervisor, is also a chieftain of the All Progresssives Congress (APC) in the state. Sources revealed to newsmen that Busuyi was kidnapped on Thursday evening along the desolate Ilawe-Erinjiyan Ekiti road while driving in his personal car. This came exactly a week after some suspected gunmen invaded the palace of Obadu of Ilemeso-Ekiti, Oba David Oyewumi, in Oye Local Government Area of the state and whisked him away.

After Busuyi’s abduction, his car was said to have been abandoned beside the road.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, who commented on the kidnap, said the police operatives in the Rapid Response Squad, Amotekun Corps and local hunters have invaded the sprawling Ilawe-Erinjiyan forest in search of the local government official.

He narrated that the man was waylaid by gunmen while driving along that route around 6pm on that day.

Abutu assured the residents that the police won’t allow kidnappers to perceive Ekiti as a safe haven or turn it into an epicentre of criminality.

“As I speak with you, our men and officers in partnership with the Amotekun Corps and local hunters are already in the bush searching for the victim.

“We won’t fold our arms and allow criminal gangs to hold Ekiti by jugular, we are determined to redouble our efforts to make Ekiti safe from kidnappers.

“But we want our people to be security conscious. Let them report strange faces to the nearest police station for prompt action. This is the time for all of us to be watchful,” he said.