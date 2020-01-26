Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An unidentified middle-aged man has been kidnapped by gunmen along the deplorable Onicha-Ugbo/Idumuje-Ugboko/ Abuja trunk A road in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident happened on Sunday at the worst part of the road between Idumuje-Ugboko and Ewohimi in neighbouring Edo State.

Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the kidnapped. He said operatives of Issele-uku police division had started combing the bush in search of the victim and possibly arrest the hoodlums. Also, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Issele-Uku, CSP Lawal M. said: “We are already at the place; I saw the vehicle belonging to the victim and my men are now combing the bush. “We have also alerted policemen in Edo State to join in the effort because the spot is the boundary between the two states. “It is very unfortunate. The deplorable spots on this road especially the bad spot is a flashpoint as the kidnappers often operate there between 5pm and 7pm,” he narrated. Locals claimed that the victim’s car was intercepted by the hoodlums who forced him out at gun point and bundled him into their get away vehicle. They abandoned his family at the spot after hitting the victim’s wife with the nuzzle of the gun. “We were following the car but suddenly, a group of men with guns stop the man at the bad spot, immediately forced him out of his car and his wife with kids.

“So, the wife was dragging her husband’s hand and then they hit the woman with gun in her mouth and drove off in their own car leaving the wife and children.

“The victim wife was bleeding and nothing we could do because we were all apprehensive until they left before we could pass,” a source said.