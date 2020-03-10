Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three persons, including an elderly man, Ojeogwu, were yesterday taken away by suspected kidnappers in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Others kidnapped are Ojeogwu’s son, Elvis, and a family friend.

Sources said the gunmen stormed the home of the victims, who were alone as at the time of the operation.

“Elvis went to his village to see his father on Sunday. He was with his father and a friend when the gunmen entered and whisked them away. The armed gunmen operated so fast.

“They brandished weapons, threatening to kill anybody who dared resist abduction.

“Elvis is a popular rich man in Asaba, so we are surprised about this incident. Now the whole community is anxious, we have not received any contact from the abductors,” the source said.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the police have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.