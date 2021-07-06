From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

AN elderly man known as Aminu Ibrahim from Igarra, Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State, his son-in-law and a yet to be identified person have been reportedly kidnapped near Lampese, at the border area between Edo and Kogi States.

The elderly man was said to have been sent by his family to settle a marriage dispute between their daughter and her husband, in Yamoya, near Kabba, Kogi State, and was returning with the son-in-law when they were kidnapped by gunmen who are said to have demanded N30 million ransom.

But a family source, who did not want her name in print, said as of yesterday morning, the kidnappers had reduced their demand to N1 million per person.

“The last time we spoke to him was when he said they were by the popular Total in Okene, and that they would soon continue their journey to Igarra which is about 40 minutes.

“Shortly after that, his phone was no longer going through; initially, my husband said, maybe, they were in an area where there was no network until we were told that their vehicle was attacked by kidnappers and three of them were taken away.

“He is an old man and the kidnappers have been threatening us that we are delaying them. We have only been able to raise N200,000,” she said.

A member of the vigilance group in the area said they spent the whole of Saturday and Sunday nights ransacking the forest for their possible whereabouts, but they were still to make any success.

Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer, Edo State command, Mr. Bello Kontongs, said the command had not been briefed on the said kidnapping.

