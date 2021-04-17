From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Some suspected gunmen on Thursday evening kidnapped the Obadu of Ilemeso-Ekiti, Oye Local government Area of Ekiti State, Oba David Oyewumi, in his palace in the community.

Ilemeso-Ekiti, is a neighbouring town to Isan-Ekiti, hometown of the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The incident came seven days after suspected bandits rained bullets on a car belonging to the Elewu of Ewu-Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi along the Ewu-Ayetoro road. The traditional ruler sustained injuries in the incident.

It was gathered that the gunmen, numbering six, had scaled the fence of the Obas’s palace and shot sporadically to scare the occupants. The source added that the incident happened around 8.30pm on Thursday, when the chiefs who had earlier visited the place, had dispersed.

“In the process of shooting, they gained entrance into the bungalow where the traditional ruler and members of his family were and started beating them.

“They were asking after the monarch, which showed that they really came for him and not any other person.

“Immediately they sighted the Oba, they dragged him and took him out of the palace,” the source narrated.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, an Assistant Superintendent of the Police, confirmed the incident, describing it as regrettable.

Abutu said the gunmen stormed the palace with assorted rifles and traumatised the occupants, culminating in the kidnap of the monarch.

“Yes, it happened yesterday in his palace. Meanwhile, necessary steps have been taken to rescue him and apprehend the culprits,” the police spokesman said.

Meanwhile the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers has condemned the incident.

Chairman of the Council and the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi, condemned the incident on behalf of monarchs in the state, in a statement by his media adviser, Ajibade Olubunmi.