It was gathered that the abductors stormed the monarch’s palace and whisked him away.

A family source revealed that the gunmen shot sporadically and destroyed the monarch’s main door to gain access into his residential building before perpetrating the act.

The source said upon getting to the residence, the gunmen knocked the door and realising that the occupants were not ready to yield to their request to willingly succumb, they shot at the main door and destroyed it completely.

He added that the gunshot pellets were said to have pierced the door and wall into the living room, but none of the occupants was hit or injured.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state Command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the developmen.

She said, “it is true but the details of the incident are still sketchy. However, police from the Divisional Police headquarters at Oke-Agbe, headquarters of Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state have been deployed to the town to launch investigation into the incident.”