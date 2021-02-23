From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped

the monarch of Ikuru town in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Royal Majesty Aaron Ikuru.

Daily Sun gathered that the traditional ruler was abducted at his residence in Ikuru town at the weekend.

A reliable source at the monarch’s palace has confirmed the abduction, saying that the incident occurred about 8:30 pm on Sunday.

The source disclosed that the yet-to-be-identified kidnappers whisked the traditional ruler to an unknown destination.

He said the bandits have not contacted the victim’s family since the incident and appealed to security agencies to rescue him unhurt.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), has confirmed the abduction.

Omoni further said that the State Police Command has intensified efforts to rescue the victim and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Omoni stated: “It’s confirmed and all hands are on deck to ensure his release”.