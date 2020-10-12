Tony John, Port Harcourt

Gunmen, yesterday, stormed the residence of a man identified as Ivi-ubo-osuo McCarthy in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State and abducted him to an unknown destination.

Daily Sun gathered that McCarthy, a pastor, was abducted in his compound by armed men who stormed his residence from the creek.

The victim’s brother, Ibisoma McCarthy, said the kidnappers were masked and shot sporadically before they whisked his brother away in a standby boat through Sombriero River.Ibisoma said his brother, who is hypertensive, is a preacher of the gospel and not a trouble maker.

He begged the people behind the abduction to release him unconditional even as he appealed to the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to assist in the safe release on his brother.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance Group of Nigeria (VGN) has said it was ready to assist security agencies with useful information in the fight against crime and criminality in the society.

The South-South acting Zonal Commander of VGN, Tolomombota Jonathan, stated this in an interview with journalists after a zonal meeting in Port Harcourt, yesterday.