TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Suspected kidnappers have abducted a man identified as Ivi-ubo-osuo McCarthy in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that McCarthy was abducted in his compound by fully armed gunmen, who stormed his residence from the creek.

Family of the man has begged the people behind the abduction of McCarthy for his unconditional release.

The victim’s brother, Ibisoma McCarthy, said the masked kidnappers shot sporadically before they whisked his brother away in a standby boat through Sombriero River.

Ibisoma said his brother, who is hypertensive, is a preacher of the gospel and not a trouble maker.

He, therefore, called on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to ensure the unconditional release of his brother.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance Group of Nigeria (VGN) has said it is ready to assist security agencies with useful information in the fight against crime and criminality in the society.

The South-South acting Zonal Commander of VGN Tolomombota Jonathan, said this with journalists after a zonal meeting in Port Harcourt yesterday.

Jonathan, however, called for support from government at all levels to enable it achieve its goal.

On his part, the State acting Commander of VGN, Chukwuma Osuma, said the meeting was aimed at updating the members on happenings both locally and internationally.