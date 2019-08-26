A Permanent Secretary in Enugu state, Mr Augustine Udeh has been kidnapped.

Udeh, who serves in the state Ministry of Land was kidnapped Sunday evening, between Isuawa and the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Ituku-Ozalla, along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

A source said the incident happened close to Afor Ituku at about 5:50pm.

He said that one Elder Julius Okolo who also ran into the daredevils that time narrowly escaped but the Permanent Secretary was not lucky and got abducted.

It was gathered that several vehicles that encountered them were riddled with bullets before they abducted Udeh, whose faulty Toyota Highlander SUV was reportedly being towed.