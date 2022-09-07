From Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Wednesday morning kidnapped the Executive Chairman, Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State, Hon. Henry Gotip.

Gotip was abducted at his resident at Kwang in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State after a sporadic shooting by the gunmen to scared residents from giving the necessary assistance to the victim.

A source from the community told Daily Sun that gunmen stormed the residence of the Executive Chairman and whiskey him away, leaving the family in anguish and despair.

Gotip who is the Secretary of ALGON, Plateau State was taken to an unknown destination and the family is yet to established contact with the abductors.

Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Plateau State Police Command, Alfred Alabo confirmed the incident and said the Police Command has dispatched a tactical team who have embark on search to ensure he is return unhurt.

He explained that the signal came at the early hours of Wednesday that there was a robbery gang operating along the area which took the intervention of the security but later learned that a Council Chairman was kidnapped.

“The Police Commissioner is on top of the situation as he has send a team of police officers to the area who are working incollaboration with the vigilante to rescue the Council Chairman.”

He urged the public to go about their lawful businesses and report any suspicious movement around their communities for swift response from the security agencies.