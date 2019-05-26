Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Saturday invaded the staff quarters of Plateau State Polytechnic Barkin-Ladi and kidnapped 32-year-old Morbimwa Randat, who was living with her uncle.

Daily Sun gathered that the kidnappers broke into the residence of Raymond Randat, male, and whisked Morbimwa, a female, away.

State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Mathias Terna Tyopev confirmed the incident and said efforts were on to rescue the victim.

He said: “On 25/5/19 at about 20;42hrs, the Plateau State Police Command received a report that on the same date at about 20:17hrs some unknown gunmen broke into the house of one RAYMOND RANDAT ‘m’ and Kidnapped one MORBIMWA RANDAT ‘f’ age 32yrs.

“After the receipt of the report, detectives of the command were mobilised to the scene of the crime for an on-the-spot assessment. Efforts are in progress to trail and rescue the victim unhurt and to arrest the perpetrators to face justice.”

This incident is the third recent report of kidnappers invading the institution and kidnapping people for ransom.