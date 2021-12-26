From Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday morning abducted a paramount ruler of Gindiri, His Royal Highness, Charles Mato Dakatat at his residence in Gindiri, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the residence of the traditional ruler at about 1 am on Sunday and whisk away with the traditional ruler under heavy gunfire that lasted for more than 20 minutes.

A community leader who confirmed the incident noted that the gunmen came in the early hours of Sunday under heavy gunshots and kidnapped the traditional ruler.

“We heard sporadic gunshots at the early hours of today around the residence of the traditional ruler at about 1 am but we were scared to go out because we are not armed.

“The gunmen who numbered over 15 broke into his window, shuts sporadically and took away the paramount ruler.

“It was after the silence of gunshots that we all went to the compound and we realized that the paramount ruler was kidnapped.”

It was learned that the paramount ruler was alone in the house as his family members were said to have travelled for the Christmas celebration.

Military Information Officer, Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major Ishaku Takwa said troops of the Command have been mobilised to the area and are on the trail of the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, Police Public Relations Officer PPRO ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba could not be reached as he was not picking his mobile phone at the time of filing this report.