From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Gunmen have abducted a popular petroleum products dealer in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The victim Alhaji Suleiman Akanji Akinbami was said to have been kidnapped on Sunday evening at the premises of his filling station located along Federal Polytechnic Road, Ado-Ekiti metropolis.

Alhaji Akinbami was said to have been whisked away by the unknown gunmen who stormed the petrol station in the evening and ordered the victim inside a Jeep vehicle.

Eye witnesses said “Akinbami was abducted around 9 p.m by gunmen numbering about five at a time he came to pick his wife.”

The Ekiti State police command which confirmed the incident in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the Command has deployed a Special Team of Policemen to be assisted by the Amotekun Corp, the Local Hunters and the Vigilantes to comb the bush for possible apprehension of the suspects as well release of the victim.

The statement reads:

“Today being 10/01/2021 at about 2105hrs, one Mrs Mariam Akinbami came to Odo-Ado Divisional Police Headquarters and reported that her husband, Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami was kidnapped at the premise of his Petrol Station along Ijan/Ado Road at about 2030hrs on the same date.

“According to her, four unknown men quietly approached the husband, ordered him into his Toyota Jeep and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the information, the DPO led his team to the scene but the abductors had already gone.

“Meanwhile, the Command has deployed a Special Team of Policemen to be assisted by the Amotekun Corp, the Local Hunters and the Vigilantes to comb the bush for possible tracking of the suspects and the release of the victims.

“The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP TUNDE MOBAYO, while calling for calm, assures the good people of Ekiti State that the Police will do its best to ensure the rescue of the victim and the tracking of the abductors.

“The Commissioner also advise everyone to be wary of strange and suspicious faces around their domains and implore everyone with useful information concerning the incident to please contact the nearest Police Station or call 0806 233 5577.”