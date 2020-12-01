By Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Suspected gunmen yesterday, kidnapped a pregnant woman in Benin City, Edo State.

The pregnant woman, Mrs Uju Okwudili was kidnapped in the early hours of yesterday along Airport road while taking her children to school

It was said that Mrs Okwudili in company of her husband were taking their two children to school when the gunmen came out from nowhere at Ulemo community after Irriri area in Oredo Local Government Area of the state and swooped upon her and took her away to unknown destination.

The hoodlums were said to have accosted the couple and their children when the incident occurred.

The kidnappers were also said to have forced her into an Audi 80 car and drove off towards Ogba River in the locality leaving the husband and children behind.

It was further learnt that the woman is almost due for delivery.

Residents of Ulemo who witnessed the ugly drama had wondered why the pregnant mother should be target for abduction by the gunmen.

However, husband to the expectant mother confirmed that the alleged kidnappers have already put a call across to the family requesting for the sum of five million naira ransom.

When contacted, the police image maker, SP, Chidi Nwabuzor said the case of the kidnapped pregnant woman was brought to his knowledge by a good Samaritan but however sued for time to enable him find out and get back to the reporter.