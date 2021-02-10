From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Gunmen have kidnapped a female reporter working with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Mrs. Chidiebere Onyia.

Daily Sun gathered that Onyia was whisked away to an unknown destination on Tuesday night.

The reporter, who is a mother of three, was said to be conveying some of her colleagues in her private car to their destinations at about 6.30pm, when the hoodlums double-crossed her vehicle at Woji area of Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, her colleagues in the state have appealed to the abductors to release her unconditionally, especially being a mother of three children.

One of her colleagues in the vehicle, who did not want to be mentioned, expressed shock at the incident and urged security agencies to respond swiftly to rescue her unharmed.

She expressed: “I was shocked to hear that gunmen used their vehicle to double-cross her and took her away abandoning the vehicle and other occupants. She is a mother of three small children. We are begging them to release her unconditionally”.

State Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, has confirmed the incident to journalists in Port Harcourt.

Omoni said the police had intensified efforts to ensure the victim is rescued unharmed and the suspects apprehended.

He added that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan, had ordered the operatives of the tactical unit to ensure her safe release.