From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Gunmen on Wednesday evening, kidnapped a retired Chief Pharmacist with the Ekiti Ministry of Health, Mr Israel Bamisaye.

The incident was said to have happened along his farm located between Ero Dam and the Ekiti State farm settlement located at Orin Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state.

A source who pleaded anonymity told newsmen via phone conversation that Bamisaye was abducted by seven gun wielding men around 4pm while working on his farm.

According to the source, the development triggered tension and panic in the town.

The source said: “The seven gunmen had earlier attacked one man identified as Ojo within the vicinity of the farm where Bamisaye was kidnapped.

“The man was asked about the whereabouts of the white men working at the farm settlement, but he replied that he didn’t know where they were.

“They ordered him to lie face down. They ransacked his car that was parked nearby and took away a sum of N4,500 they found inside the vehicle.

“They fired a shot and terrified the environment before they later found the victim and whisked him away”.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP Sunday Abutu, could not be reached to confirm the incident.

Several calls made to him were neither picked not replied.

But the Commander , Ekiti State Amotekun Corps, Brig Gen Joe Akomolafe, confirmed the incident.

Akomolafe briefly said: “We are aware of the kidnapping and my men are really working on it”.