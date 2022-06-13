From Gyang Bere, Jos

Catholic priest of St Anthony’s Parish, Angware community in the Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State, Rev James Kantoma, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

It was gathered that Kantoma who is also the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the council area, was abducted at his house in the community by the gunmen on Monday morning .

The State Chairman of CAN, Polycarp Lubo, confirmed the abduction of the cleric and described the incident as unfortunate.

Lubo said, “Since the gunmen took the Reverend Father away, we have not heard anything either from him or the abductors up till this afternoon ,. This is so sad. But we are praying for him that no harm will befall him wherever he is.

A resident of the community, Paul Aware confirmed the abduction of the Reverend father to our correspondent in Jos on Monday .

Joshua said, “When the gunmen arrived the community early hours of the morning , they moved straight to the house of the Reverend Father.

“Some youths in the area, who were alerted, tried to stop and even gave them a hot chase into the bush but the gunmen started shooting everywhere and eventually took the Reverend Father away.”

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Alabo Alfred, said that the Command was aware of the incident and had deployed officers and men from the anti-kidnapping unit to the community.

“Our men are already working to ensure that the Reverend father regains his freedom and apprehend those behind the abduction,” the PPRO further added.

He called for calm saying the police are on top of the situation .

