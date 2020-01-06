Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Suspected gunmen yesterday abducted a 75-year-old woman, Fehintola Wewe in Sabomi, a community in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident came barely three weeks after some gunmen reportedly kidnapped the wife, children and driver of the traditional ruler of Odigbo town, Oba Rufus Akinrinmade.

The victims were kidnapped on Ikare-Owo expressway in Oba Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

Mrs Wewe was said to have been taken away by gunmen last Friday when gunmen raided the area and also left with valuables.

A family source said the case had been reported in Igbekebo divisional police station while the scene had been visited by operatives of the state police command.

It was also gathered that the family was yet to hear from the abductors since the day of the incident.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident.

He stressed that the command was intensifying efforts to rescue the woman alive.

Joseph said police have already combed the forest to fish out the culprits and free the woman.