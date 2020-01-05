Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The incident came barely three weeks after some gunmen reportedly kidnapped the wife, children and driver of the traditional ruler ofOdigbo

town, Oba Rufus Akinrinmade.

The victims were kidnapped on Ikare-Owo express way in Oba Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

Mrs Wewe was said to have been taken away last Friday when the gunmen raided the area and also left with valuables.

A family source said the case had been reported in Igbekebo divisional police station while the scene had been visited by operatives of the

state police command.

It was also gathered that the family was yet to hear from the abductors since the day of the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr Femi Joseph confirmed the incident.

He stressed that the command was intensifying efforts to rescue the woman alive.

Joseph said police men had already combed the forest to fish out the culprits and free the woman.