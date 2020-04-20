Gyang Bere, Jos

Unknown gunmen on Monday kidnapped Alhaji Shehu Suleiman, a paramount ruler of the Bogghom People in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Alh Suleiman, the Pankwal of Bogghom, was abducted at his palace in Kanam in the early hours of Monday, April 20th.

Confirming the incident, the Executive Chairman of Kanam Local Government Council, Hon Abbas Wokdung, said the t raditional ruler was kidnapped at about 1:00 am Monday morning at his palace.

He said the council is working hard in collaboration with the state government and security agencies to secure the safe release of the native ruler.

“We are putting effort with the State Government and security to ensure the release of the Royal Highness, but for now we are yet to establish any contact with the kidnappers [and] no ransom price yet.”

Senator Hezekiah Dimka, who represents Plateau Central in the National Assembly, in a press statement issued in Jos and signed by his senior legislative aide, Hon Shehu Kanam, expressed displeasure over the sad incident.

The senator praised the Pankwal Bogghom as a man of peace and someone who always advocates for peaceful coexistence in Plateau.

“His abduction is condemnable, given his status, age and the symbol he represent as a 2nd Class Traditional Ruler.

“The Senator is in touch with the family of the Pankwal, and the relevant authorities to ensure the timely release of the Paramount ruler.

“He called on the good people of Plateau Central to offer special prayers for the timely release of the monarch,” the statement from the senator reads.

The Plateau Police Command spokesman, ASP Ubah Ogaba, told Daily Sun that he has been trying to reach the Divisional Police Officer DPO of Kanam to get information regarding the incident.

He promised to get back to our reporter as soon as he gets in touch with the DPO.