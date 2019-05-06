Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have kidnapped Professor Olayinka Oladiran Adegbehingbe of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Our correspondent gathered that the Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology, was kidnapped on Sunday night while travelling from Lagos to Ile-Ife.

Security sources said the professor was abducted in his car in company with his wife between Ajesire and Ikire towns.

An eye witness also said that the kidnappers stopped their vehicle, picked the professor and headed for an unknown destination.

OAU PRO, Biodun Olanrewaju, told our correspondent: “It is true, but we haven’t heard anything from the kidnappers yet.

“But we have got in touch with the police. We appreciate their efforts so far.”

The PPRO, Osun State police command, Folasade Odoro, also confirmed the incident: “We are investigating. We will make sure that he returns safe.”