Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Suspected gunmen have Kidnapped two persons along Ikun-Oba Akoko road in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victims were said to be returning from Ikun Akoko day celebration when they were attacked and kidnapped by the gunmen.

One of the victims identified as Surajudeen Alao was said to be a native of Oba Akoko, while the Identity of the other victim was unknown as at press time.

The duo were said to be abducted on the road and the incident has caused serious anxiety among residents of Ikun Akoko and its environs.

Members of the community’s vigilante group and security personnel were said to have combed the spot where the hoodlums carried out their nevarious act.

The families of the victims claimed they were yet to be contacted by the abductors, while the Police said efforts are on top gear to save the lives of the two victims.

The Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) for the state police command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro said the police have launched investigations into the incident, assuring that the hoodlums would be brought to book.

The abduction is coming few days after ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu launched Operation Amotekun to fight crimes in the state.