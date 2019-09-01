Judex Okoro, Calabar

The spate of kidnapping in Cross River has continued unabated as the deputy registrar of Faculty of Allied Sciences, University of Calabar, Dr Mrs Hanah Oboho, has been kidnapped by gunmen in Calabar.

In the last couple of months over 6 members of staff of the university community have been kidnapped and ransome running into several millions of naira.

The teaching hospital staff have been victims severely leading to their downing tools ladt month to protest insecurity of the hospital workers.

Dr Hanah, the latest victim, was kidnapped yesterday at her residence along Bateba Street about 8:00pm.

She was said to be returning from one of the ceremonies she attended when she was accosted by the gunmen numbering over seven.

Reacting the Information Officer of the university of Calabar. Mr Eyo Offiong, said the news of the kidnap of the senior staff was broken in one one of the institution’ s platform by the son.

According to him, the family has not made official report it the University security department so as to know what next to do.