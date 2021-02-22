From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Gunmen have kidnapped a lecturer with the Linguistics and Communications Department of the University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Jones Ayauwo.

The armed men reportedly attacked three journalists with the Rivers State Television Authority (RSTV) and carted away their camera and phones.

The incidents happened on Sunday around Bori in Khana Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that the victims were retuning to Port Harcourt from a function in Andoni LGA, when the hoodlums struck.

An anonymous source gave the names of the RSTV journalists as Cletus Enerujama ( a Translator), Godspwer Anele (Reporter) and Thursday Dick (Cameraman).

The source disclosed: “The staff were waylaid by four armed men on their way from Andoni and their camera, phones with other valuables taken.

“The Head of Linguistics, UNIPORT, Dr Jones Ayauwo, was kidnapped to an unknown destination”.

The source also noted that the RSTV staff, who were attacked, later reported the incident at Bori Police Station.

The spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), has confirmed the incident to journalists. Omoni said hee was yet to be fully furnished with the details.