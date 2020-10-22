Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the Vice Principal of Idepe High School, Idepe in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mrs Joke Adesomoju.

Mrs. Adesomoju was abducted at her shop at Apata/Iretolu junction in Okitipupa.

One of her relatives said the police have been informed and the abductors were yet to demand for any ransom.

He said “We actually went to the police station to make a report but up till now, we have not heard anything from them.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro who confirmed the incident, said investigations have commenced into the abduction.

Meanwhile, hoodlums have burnt the office of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The hoodlums attacked the office located on Oda road, Akure and set it ablaze, destroying valuables worth millions of naira.

Also, many private vehicles belonging to police officers working in the unit were burnt by the hoodlums.