Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the Vice Principal of Idepe High School, Idepe in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mrs Joke Adesomoju.

Mrs. Adesomoju was abducted at her shop at Apata/Iretolu junction in Okitipupa.

One of her relatives said the police have been informed but said that the abductors were yet to demand for ransom.

He said: “We actually went to the police station to make a report but up till now, we have not heard anything from the abductors.

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro ,said investigations have commenced into the abduction.

Meanwhile, hoodlums have burnt the office of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) in Akure, the Ondo State capital.