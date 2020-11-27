By Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the Wife of the Chief of Staff to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Mr Gbenga Ale.

It was gathered that she was kidnapped in Owena, a community in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state in Thursday night.

This is coming barely 24 hours after kidnappers murdered Oba Adegoke Isreal Adeusi, the traditional ruler of Ifon in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the situation has caused serious concerns within the State Executive Council as the governor has visited the community.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro said he was yet to be aware of the incident.

He assured that the cases of insecurity in the state will be addressed by the police.