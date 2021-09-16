From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Unknown gunmen have abducted a woman around Nkpolu junction, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The victim, who was later identified as Mrs. Anthonia was on Wednesday night, stopped by the gunmen at the junction and whisked away to an unknown destination.

The incident, which happened about 7pm, caused panic in the area, as commuters took alternative routes for safety.

Daily Sun gathered that the kidnappers whisked their target and abandoned her vehicle and two other occupants of the car at the scene of crime.

A source, who witnessed the incident, who did not want his name in print narrated that the gunmen used their vehicle to block the road temporarily on sighting their target.

The source said: “Some kidnappers just picked a woman now. The woman was driving; they shot her car tyres. They forced the woman into their own car and drove off.

“They abandoned two persons who were with the kidnapped woman in the car (a male and female). The husband of the victim, who was contacted later arrived the scene.”

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), could not confirm the development at the time of filing the report.

Omoni said he was yet to receive the report, adding that he would contact the police officer in-charge of the area for the report.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.