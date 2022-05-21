From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Keffi Local Government Council Boss Hon. Muhammed Baba Shehu Kidnapped along Gudi road with his police officer short dead, while the chairman and his driver are with them.

According to a source who disclosed to Daily Sun Correspondent via a watsapp message saying that the Chairman was present on Friday at the keffi old Boys association Annual General Meeting AGM held in Abuja and presented a speech.

All efforts to reach the police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nansel Ramhan proves abortive.

Details soon.