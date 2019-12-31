The Katsina State Police Command yesterday confirmed the killing of one person and kidnapping of a woman with her one-year-old baby in Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s public relations officer, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident, told newsmen in Katisna that the gunmen also kidnapped one other person.

He said that the gunmen invaded the town at about 8pm on Sunday on motorcycles.

According to him, the gunmen began to shoot sporadically, as a result of which, one Ibrahim Usman, 20, was shot dead.

Isah further revealed that the gunmen went straight to the house of Alhaji Tasiu Waliyi, abducted his wife, her one-year-old baby and another person in the house, Abu Abu, and took them into forest.

The police spokesman said that the Operation Puff Adder, Sharan Daji and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) teams were combing the forest with a view to rescue the victims.

It was gathered that 10 gunmen wearing masks when they stormed the area with dangerous weapons.

The gunmen went straight to the house of Waliyi, collected mobile phones of people around the area and asked them to lie down.

The gunmen were also said to have carted away undisclosed amount of money and other valuables in the house.