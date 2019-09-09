John Adams Minna

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, defied the midnight downpour on Saturday as they invaded Kusherki Community in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state killing one person and abducting three others.

The kidnappers, a source close to the community said numbering about six, invaded the community in wee hours of Saturday inside a heavy down poor and moved from house to house in search of victims.

This latest incident was coming barely one month after a similar kidnapping incident in the same Rafi LGA, where about 20 people, mostly women were abducted while returning from the market.

According to our source, three people were abducted from their homes while a victim who told the invaders that he was a farmer and had no money was killed after he was dragged out of his house.

A community leader, Ahmed Sani, told our correspondent that the kidnappers took one of his cousins, Jafar Jibrin away.

Ahmed said apart from his cousin, the kidnappers took along two other people, Abdulrashid Muhammad and Safina Kaura, the daughter of the slain victim.

The kidnappers have however, contacted a relatives of the victims, demanding N20 million ransom.

The Niger State Police public relations officer, Muhammad Abubakar, said the police were on the trail of the gunmen.

According to Abubakar, “we can not allow kidnappers, bandits to take over Niger state. We will do everything within our reach to bring the perpetrators to book.”