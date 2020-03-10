George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Gunmen on Sunday shot dead Udochukwu Ahuonye, 33, a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God at Works Layout in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, while on his way to Church service. He allegedly resisted an attempt by a gunman, who entered his vehicle at IMSU junction to kidnap him.

The vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a ditch but the victim made his way out of the vehicle but the gunman quickly came out of the car and shot him dead.

The police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident, said that a pistol apparently belonging to one of the gunmen was recovered in the deceased vehicle.

The police spokesperson said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that it was a case of an attempted kidnap. The body of the victim had been evacuated.

“A pistol apparently belonging to the fleeing suspect was recovered by the police, who swiftly arrived at the scene of crime.”

Meanwhile, kidnappers wearing the uniform of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) on Saturday night abducted Adlani Bernadin Hounso, a national of Benin Republic and a staff of Songhai Nigeria Limited attached to its site in Irete in Owerri West council of Imo state.

Daily Sun reliably gathered that about 9pm on Saturday, the victim, who was driving out from a hotel and heading to the Port Harcourt road, was double crossed by Lexus sports utility vehicle (SUV) with four armed men who were dressed in the attire of the Special Anti Robbery Squad.

It was further learnt that immediately they blocked him, the abductors disembarked from their SUV and headed to his vehicle, dragged him out, took his cell phones and forced him into their vehicle and zoomed off to unknown destination.

According to a witness, the officers at the New Owerri Police Division towed the victim’s abandoned vehicle to their station.

Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident, said that police had recovered the abandoned High Lander SUV of the victim but that nobody has officially reported the incident.