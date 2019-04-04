Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State police command said one person has been killed when gunmen attacked Daffo town in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mathias, Terna Tyopev, who confirmed the incident said normalcy had returned to the area.

“The Plateau State police command received information on 03/04/2019 at about 2145hrs, that some unknown gunmen attacked Daffo town in Bokkos Local Govt Area at about 2030hrs.

“As a result of the attack, one Mahan Ishaku ‘m’ 42, lost his life while Ahmadu Sale, Faiza Sale and Ishaya Maju all male of Daffo sustained various degrees of injuries and have been taken to a Cottage Hospital in Bokkos for medical attention.”

He noted that an investigation had commenced to track and arrest the perpetrators and make them face the full wrath of justice.

Tyopev said the police had intensified patrol in Daffo to avoid a breakdown of law and order.