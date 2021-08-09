From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Gunmen, at the weekend, kidnapped a Swiss expatriate, identified as Andred Beita, and his driver, along Ibese-Itori Road in Ogun State.

The gunmen were reported to have equally killed one person in the process.

Daily Sun reliably gathered that the gunmen, after exchanging fire with the police escort attached to a farm in the area, succeeded in capturing the Swiss national and his driver.

It was further gathered that about 5pm, on Saturday, personnel attached to the Chairman of Olabel Farms, Ola Bello, led by one Inspector Hassan Kumode, ran into an ambush while on the escort of the VIP from Ilaro.

They were reportedly ambushed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers between Itori and Ibese road, when coming from Ilaro.

“On sighting the policemen attached to the man, the gunmen opened fire on them, and in the ensuing shootout, a Swiss expatriate attached to the farm, Andred Beita, and his driver, who was simply identified as Ifeanyi, were abducted by the gun-wielding kidnappers.

“Two staff of the company, Ishaya Ibrahim and Michael Kujore, sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to hospitals,” a source told Daily Sun.

It was learnt that Kujore was rushed to the State Hospital, Sagamu, where he was confirmed dead as a result of the gunshot injuries.

However, Ibrahim was taken to Hossannah Hospital, Ilaro, where he was said to be responding to treatment at the time of filing this report.

The incident, it was gathered, was reported at Itori and Ilaro police stations.

Confirming the incident, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyem, said one of the workers in the car with the expatriate was shot dead.

He added that two of the kidnappers were killed, while one AK47 rifle was recovered.

“I am aware of the incident. The victims went to their farm around Ibese, and on their way coming, the gunmen attacked them. But the policemen with them displayed a rare courageous bravery. They killed two of the kidnappers and recovered one big AK47 rifle loaded with nine ammunition from the kidnappers.

