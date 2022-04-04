Gunmen have killed 10 persons and injured 19 others during a cultural festival in Chando Zerreci community in Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

Mr Lawrence Zango, the National Publicity Secretary, Irigwe Youth Movement, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Jos.

Zango said that criminals launched the attack on Saturday night during the annual ritual festival of ‘Zerreci’, which usually ushers them into the new farming season.

Zongo, who condemned and described that act as ”sad and unfortunate”, added that the injured are currently receiving treatment at Enos Hospital Miango.

He called on the government at all levels and the security agencies to find lasting solution to the incessant attacks that usually lead to loss of lives and property.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

”The government has a responsibility to promote and protect human rights, including the right to life, and a duty to protect civilians from attacks by taking effective measures to prevent and deter attacks on our people.”

“The government must as a matter of urgency investigate the attack in Irigwe land and bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure that families and other victims are adequately compensated

“Brutal attacks on our communities are becoming rampant and frequent and this is unacceptable.

”Government must take more concrete steps to protect lives and property across Iregwe chiefdom and neighboring communities,” he said.

Zango also appealed to the International community to come to the aid of the people and to support them and address the huge humanitarian challenges caused by the attacks.

ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Police command in the state, confirmed the attack, adding that the command had mobilised armed officers to the place to restore normalcy.

He called on residents of the area and Plateau in general to remain calm and law abiding, adding that security agencies are working seriously to ensure their safety. (NAN)