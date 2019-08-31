Noah Ebije, Kaduna And Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than five persons were reportedly killed and two declared missing when gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen invaded Attakar village in Ganawuri District of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Saturday Sun gathered that the attack, which took place at about 4am on Friday, left behind over 25 houses burnt. It was learnt that women, children and the aged have fled the village for fear of another bloody attack.

Former Councilor, Attakar Ward, Anthony Ajimba Billi, who confirmed the attack to Saturday Sun on phone, said five persons were killed and two others declared missing. “There was an attack yesterday in our village at Attakar ward of Ganawuri District of Riyom Local Government Area at about 4am, when people were still in their sleep. Suspected Fulani herdsmen carried out the attack,” he said.

“They killed five persons, two missing and one survived gunshots injuries. The injured is recuperating in the hospital. As we speak now, there is fear in the village, people are moving out in droves; we have suffered several attacks from herdsmen with the aim of taking over our land.”

The member representing Riyom Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Timothy Dantong, condemned the incident while affirming the death toll as five and two missing. He called on relevant security agencies to set up strong and viable security checkpoints in the remote villages to curtail frequent attacks which, have over the years, claimed dozens of lives.

His words: “I have been at the headquarters of the Operation Safe Haven in Jos, discussing with the commander on how more security will be mobilised and stationed permanently in the village. The village has been under attack for about four years now by Fulani herdsmen and they have resumed now to chase the villagers away to enable them harvest their crops. These people have being attacking the villagers with the view to grab their land; only the security agencies have the capacity to stop them from achieving their aim.” Appealing for help, he added: “We really need their assistance at the moment.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mathias Tyopev claimed that his office has not been alerted on the attack and promised to inform the public as soon as he was communicated.

In another development, gunmen on Thursday evening killed five villagers and burned some houses at a village in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State. This is coming after many months of seemingly ceased fire on the perennial attacks on Southern Kaduna villages. Some villages in Southern part of Kaduna State were under heavy attacks early this year, leading to death of scores.

The latest attack by unidentified gunmen was said to have taken place at Kiri village in Attakar Chiefdom of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, which borders Ryom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Kaduna State Police Command, Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, who confirmed the attack however said, investigation has been launched to unravel the identity of the attackers and bring them to book. An eyewitness, Mr. Sunday Bulus, told our correspondent that, the attackers invaded the community around 4pm on Thursday evening and shot sporadically at the innocent villagers.

“In the process, five persons were killed, while two others are still missing. A number of houses including, the new police outpost were burnt and vandalised,” he narrated