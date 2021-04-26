From Obinna Odogwu, Awka, Tony John, Port Harcourt & Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Tension is brewing in Awkuzu community, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, following an attack on Downtown by suspected herdsmen.

Although there were conflicting accounts of what actually transpired, about nine persons were reported killed and property touched by the attackers.

Sources told Daily Sun that the Downtown area, where the incident happened, was populated by the students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, in a statement, said that the attackers were yet to be identified. He, however, confirmed the burning of the palace of the traditional ruler of Ifitedunu community in Dunukofia LGA, Igwe Emeka Ilouno, but could not give details of what transpired.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, had ordered the immediate deployment of police to the area to beef up security.

Also, four soldiers attached to an oil servicing company were feared killed and two others wounded in a gun duel with suspected oil thieves in Omelema community in Abua/Oduah Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred Sunday night, when the victims attempted to prevent the assailants access to the oil facility.

This came barely 24 hours after eight security personnel were reportedly shot dead along Omagwa/Isiokpo/Elele/Owerri Road in Ikwerre LGA of the State.

A senior security source, who did not want to be named, confirmed the incident to journalists in Port Harcourt, but declined further comments because he was not in the capacity to speak for the military.

However, the 6 Division Nigerian Army, Bori Camp, Port Harcourt, was yet to make an official statement in respect of the incident at the time of filing the report.

Spokesman of the 6 Division, Lieutenant Colonel, Charles Ekeocha, could not respond to text messages sent to his mobile phone, nor did his line go through.

Governor Willie Obiano, has imposed curfew on Awkuzu, Umunya and Nteje communities in Oyi council; Igbariam, Aguleri and Umueri communities in Anambra East council, following an attack on Awkuzu which left about nine persons dead.

Secretary to the State government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, in a statement, said the curfew, which began yesterday, would run everyday from 7pm and 6am daily.

Meanwhile, robbers were said to have shot Imo State Commissioner for Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition, Iyke Ume at Orji along Owerri- Okigwe Road, close to the Orji Divisional Police Headquarters.

It was gathered that the Commissioner was hit on Sunday night on his was home. He was in the car with the Special Adviser on Inter Party Affairs, Domic Uzowuru. The armed robbers were said to have double-crossed them and shot Ume in his leg and hand.

Uzowuru who confirmed the incident said: “I was not shot. The Commissioner was. My phone and that of the Commission were snatched. We were coming from a serving-of-song.”

When contacted, police Spokesperson Orlando Ikeokwu, said the victim was taken to the Federal Medical Center, Owerri, by the police.

He confirmed the attack on Okigwe South divisional police headquarters by gunmen, saying five officers were killed in the attack but noted that the station was not razed.