From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Bandits, yesterday, killed two youths and abducted unspecified number of people in a fresh offensive on residents of Ma’ahu village in Gwagwada ward, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The gunmen set ablaze a Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Movement Church in the village, in the attack carried out at about 9am.

Former Secretary of the Gbagyi Youths Association, Abashe Dauda, and a survivor of the attack, who spoke in confidence, confirmed the development to Daily Sun, yesterday, on separate grounds.

“Bandits have attacked Ma’ahu village, a community before Bakin Kasuwa, along Gwagwada road, in Chikun Local Government Kaduna of Kaduna State, around 10am, yesterday.

“Workers of Tanadi Water Company, Dutse, were also kidnapped and they are mostly resident of Dutse community, off the Abuja-Kaduna highway. A C&S church was also burnt, while food items were looted.

“Though there have been attacks in the neighbouring communities, this was the first time they would be attacking Ma’ahu village, killing and kidnapping people,” he noted.

A survivor, who spoke in confidence, said: “They came after they had kidnapped some workers of a water company in Dutse, and attacked a C&S church, while women were praying. They ensured everything inside and outside the church was burnt before they left.

“By the time they left, two young men in their late 20s were found dead and we cannot tell you the number of people they kidnapped, as affected families are still doing the headcount.

“As we speak, they are still very much around in the bushes. We are appealing to security agents to come to our rescue in good time,” the survivor said.

Both the Kaduna State Police Command and the State’s Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs are yet to comment on the development as at the time of filing this report.