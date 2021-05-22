From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Gunmen have attacked the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Outpost at Nneyi-Umueri, in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The hoodlums killed two officers, set official vehicles ablaze and carted away rifles.

The information was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka, Anambra State capital, by the State Command’s Public Relations Officer, Okadigbo Edwin.

It stated that on: “Friday, 21st May, 2021, in the evening hours, some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums attacked the Civil Defence Outpost in Nneyi-Umueri, Anambra East Local Government, Anambra State.

“Officers on duty engaged them in a gun duel. At the end of the melee, two officers of the Corps that sustained gun shot injuries from the incident lost their lives. Regrettably too, their riffles were carted away, and official vehicle set ablaze.

“Meanwhile, the State Commandant, David Bille, has activated all apparatus in conjunction with sister security agencies in the state to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incidence.”