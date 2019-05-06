TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Two policemen have reportedly been shot dead by gunmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The bandits lost one of their colleagues in the gun duel with policemen attached to a popular night club located along Woji Road in the state capital; the incident occurred on Sunday night.

Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen stormed the club in search of someone when they unexpectedly met the policemen manning the club.

It was further gathered that the gunmen immediately opened fire, killing two of the policemen on the spot, while a policeman who was shot in the arm retaliated, killing one of the bandits.

The gallant policeman was said to have recovered three rifles belonging to the two policemen who were killed and the one used by the dead bandit, according to an eyewitness.

Speaking on the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed that the two policemen lost their lives during the incident.

Omoni also confirmed that the incident occurred at a night club located on Woji Road, opposite the recently collapsed seven-storey building.

“The incident happened around 10pm on Sunday. The gallant police officer recovered three rifles, two belonging to the policemen who were killed and one belonging to the hoodlum he shot dead.

“The policeman was earlier shot in the hand by the gunmen but while he lay on the ground, the hoodlum who shot him, rushed to collect his rifle.

“But when the wounded police officer saw him coming, he used one hand to grab the gun and killed the gunman. He also shot another hoodlum, who was carried away by members of the gang. The policeman repelled the gunmen, who escaped with their wounded gang members,” Omoni narrated.