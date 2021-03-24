From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Gunmen in the early hours of yesterday killed two staff of the Federal Polytechnic Kauran Namoda, Zamfara State.

According to a witness, the gunmen broke into the house of the victim, Usama Nazifi, located in the low cost area of the town and asked him to open the door to his flat. The witness said the demand by the gunmen forced the victim to raised the alarm and the gunmen took to their heels, but did not run far took cover in the nearby bush.

The source said that after the disappearance of the gunmen, Nazifi called his neighbour and colleague, Bashiru Muhammad outside and when both of them were discussing about what happened at Nazifi’s residence, the gunmen who were hiding somewhere close, came out and fired shots at the two,killing them instantly.

It was gathered that the dead were buried yesterday morning according to Islamic rites.