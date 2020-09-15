The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the killing of its two operatives yesterday at Mararaba Udege in Nasarawa State.

The Corps public education officer, Bisi Kazeem, said that 10 others were abducted. Four others were injured during the attack.

Kazeem noted that 26 personnel were reportedly attacked while traveling from Sokoto and Kebbi states command of the Corps for a training programme at FRSC Academy, Udi.

“They were attacked by bandits and kidnappers at Udege junction, along Mararaba-Udege between Adoka, Nasarawa State on September 14, 2020 at about 8am.

“The officers totalling 26 were travelling in two buses. One of the officers in the vehicle conveying the staff of the Corps reportedly died during the attack while another officer died in the hospital and six others were injured.

“Eight escaped unhurt, 10 unaccounted for as they were allegedly kidnapped by the assailants,” he said.

The Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, had immediately reported the incident to relevant authorities for prompt rescue of the kidnapped staff while investigations to ensure that the assailants were brought to book was ongoing.

Oyeyemi called on all staff of the Corps not to be deterred by this unfortunate incident.

He assured that the Corps would work closely with relevant security agencies to ensure that the criminal elements were brought to book and justice was served while the missing personnel were found.